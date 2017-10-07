 Skip Nav
18 Frightfully Beautiful Corpse Bride Makeup Looks

Tim Burton's Corpse Bride is arguably one of the most eerie cartoons every created, and has inspired some seriously gorgeous, ghoulish costumes since its 2005 debut. Emily, the sweet bride herself, is noted for her greenish-gray skin, big doe-eyes and lashes, skeleton figure, and beautiful wedding dress complete with flowing veil. These makeup artists have done a killer job re-interpreting the look on their own form, and may very well inspire your own Halloween costume this year!

