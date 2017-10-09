Andele Lara Rihanna Look-Alike For Fenty Beauty
This Beauty Influencer Looks SO Much Like Rihanna, You'll Scream
Over the weekend, Patrick Starrr teased a Fenty Beauty makeup tutorial in the works that appeared to star none other than Rihanna herself. Considering Patrick has done a tutorial video with Kim Kardashian for KKW Beauty, we didn't think that was totally impossible. But upon closer inspection, we realized it wasn't Rihanna but instead a woman who bears an uncanny resemblance to the singer. Like, they could actually be TWINS.
The model is beauty influencer Andele Lara, founder of the site Grow & Glow. Scrolling down her feed, you'll find countless images that'll make you do a double take. It helps that she wears a lot of similar beauty looks as Rihanna, from blunt bangs to dreadlocks to Rihanna's signature red lips. Even fans who saw Patrick's BTS snaps were tricked.
"I've never had a career of being a 'Rihanna Look Alike' — Yes, there is a little resemblance to Rihanna but NO; I am NOT a Rihanna lookalike," Andele wrote on her website. That being said, we think she could totally pull it off.
Ahead, see some photo proof of her jaw-dropping similarities to Rihanna.