This Beauty Influencer Looks SO Much Like Rihanna, You'll Scream

Over the weekend, Patrick Starrr teased a Fenty Beauty makeup tutorial in the works that appeared to star none other than Rihanna herself. Considering Patrick has done a tutorial video with Kim Kardashian for KKW Beauty, we didn't think that was totally impossible. But upon closer inspection, we realized it wasn't Rihanna but instead a woman who bears an uncanny resemblance to the singer. Like, they could actually be TWINS.

Patrick Starr Got Kim Kardashian to Admit She Spray Tans Her Scalp

The model is beauty influencer Andele Lara, founder of the site Grow & Glow. Scrolling down her feed, you'll find countless images that'll make you do a double take. It helps that she wears a lot of similar beauty looks as Rihanna, from blunt bangs to dreadlocks to Rihanna's signature red lips. Even fans who saw Patrick's BTS snaps were tricked.

"I've never had a career of being a 'Rihanna Look Alike' — Yes, there is a little resemblance to Rihanna but NO; I am NOT a Rihanna lookalike," Andele wrote on her website. That being said, we think she could totally pull it off.

Ahead, see some photo proof of her jaw-dropping similarities to Rihanna.

