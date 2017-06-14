 Skip Nav
Armpit (Yes, Armpit) Tattoos Are the Latest Trend in Tiny Ink

Considering a tattoo, but not exactly committed to getting it in a place that everyone will see it? Allow me to kindly introduce you to the latest trend in tattoos: the armpit ink. While an intricate flower is by far the most popular design for the pit (just cruise Instagram), there are endless possibilities. From tiny tattoos to '90s nostalgia-themed armpits and goth-friendly caskets, these are the chicest illustrations we've seen.

