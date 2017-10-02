Why So Serious? Transform Yourself Into a Batman Villain This Halloween

Everyone knows that Batman has the darkest, most sinister villains — that's what makes them a great choice for Halloween. The comic book characters are so beloved (and at times twisted) that they've been reimagined over and over throughout the years. Whether you're more of a classic red-and-white Harley Quinn or you prefer the Suicide Squad version, these awesome women will provide you with tons of Halloween beauty inspiration.

Check out these amazing villainous makeup looks and get ready to be the baddest of the bad this Halloween.