50 Beauty Gifts (Under $50) to Grab Before They're Gone
50 Beauty Gifts (Under $50) to Grab Before They're Gone
Tis the time to start holiday shopping — yes, already. There's no such thing as starting too early, right? At the very least, steal some inspo and get a list going. Every year the ante is upped on the gifting front, and this season is certainly no exception. No matter where you fall on the spectrum (novice or pro), a beauty gift is a winning bet. If your bestie's idea of a productive weekend is spiraling deep into Instagram makeup feeds, or if you know someone who really needs some old-fashioned R&R, there's a gift to suit. And with this mix of options, that are as bomb as they are budget-friendly, you may even have a little left over to pick something out for yourself. Holiday happiness starts right here.
Huda Beauty Golden Sands 3D Highlighter Palette
$46
from Selfridges
Bed Head Power Life Mini Ceramic Travel Crimper in Purple Haze, 1/2"
$17.69
from Target
Everyday Eyes Set
$53 $49
from Stowaway Cosmetics
Wander Beauty - Prone To Wander Kit - Red
$49
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Mermaid Magic Sea Salt Shimmer Spray Sampler Set
$28
from Anthropologie
Ariana Grande Moonlight Eau de Parfum Spray, 3.4-oz.
$59
from Macy's
Love XOXO Nail Lacquer 25 Pc Mini Set - Holiday 2017
$49.95
Confidence In Your Glow Blushing Bronzer & Brush
$35.92
Slip - Silk Eye Mask - Silver
$45
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Boys & Girls Lip Color - The Boys - Aaron/ Metallic
$36
from Nordstrom
Guest Soap Box w/ Sleeve
$22
from Bergdorf Goodman
Star-Studded Eight Stay All Day Liquid Lipstick Set
$45
Marc Jacobs Beauty Velvet Noir Major Volume Mascara Collector's Edition
$26
Pinrose 7-piece Rollerball Fragrance Discovery Set
$43
