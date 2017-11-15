 Skip Nav
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
50 Beauty Gifts (Under $50) to Grab Before They're Gone

Tis the time to start holiday shopping — yes, already. There's no such thing as starting too early, right? At the very least, steal some inspo and get a list going. Every year the ante is upped on the gifting front, and this season is certainly no exception. No matter where you fall on the spectrum (novice or pro), a beauty gift is a winning bet. If your bestie's idea of a productive weekend is spiraling deep into Instagram makeup feeds, or if you know someone who really needs some old-fashioned R&R, there's a gift to suit. And with this mix of options, that are as bomb as they are budget-friendly, you may even have a little left over to pick something out for yourself. Holiday happiness starts right here.

OUAI On My OUAI Kit
$38
from sephora.com
Buy Now
Tarte
Magic Star Collector's Set - Only at ULTA
$49
from Ulta
Buy Now See more Tarte Makeup
Selfridges Makeup
Huda Beauty Golden Sands 3D Highlighter Palette
$46
from Selfridges
Buy Now See more Selfridges Makeup
R+Co Day+Night Set
$30
from randco.com
Buy Now
Too Faced
Pretty Little Planner - Only at ULTA
$42
from Ulta
Buy Now See more Too Faced Makeup
Bed Head Cosmetics
Bed Head Power Life Mini Ceramic Travel Crimper in Purple Haze, 1/2"
$17.69
from Target
Buy Now See more Bed Head Cosmetics Hair Styling Tools
Benefit Cosmetics Golden Gate Glam Gift Set
$38
from benefitcosmetics.com
Buy Now
Stowaway Cosmetics Beauty Products
Everyday Eyes Set
$53 $49
from Stowaway Cosmetics
Buy Now See more Stowaway Cosmetics Beauty Products
Peter Thomas Roth Peter's Picks for the Girl
$38
from ulta.com
Buy Now
NET-A-PORTER.COM Lip Products
Wander Beauty - Prone To Wander Kit - Red
$49
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Buy Now See more NET-A-PORTER.COM Lip Products
Ardell Faux Mink Lash Lookbook
$40
from ulta.com
Buy Now
EOS Lip 3-pack of spheres
$10
from walgreens.com
Buy Now
Harper + Ari Exfoliating Sugar Cubes
$22
from harperari.com
Buy Now
QVC Fragrances
Fictions Eau de Parfum and Purse Spray
$48
from QVC
Buy Now See more QVC Fragrances
The Body Shop Body Butter Spinner
$27
from thebodyshop.com
Buy Now
Captain Blankenship
Mermaid Magic Sea Salt Shimmer Spray Sampler Set
$28
from Anthropologie
Buy Now See more Captain Blankenship Makeup
Jurlique Nourishing Hand Ritual
$33
from jurlique.com
Buy Now
MODA Prismatic Face Perfecting Kit
$25
from beautyusa.royalbrush.com
Buy Now
Kopari Coconut Kiss Kit
$30
from koparibeauty.com
Buy Now
Macy's Fragrances
Ariana Grande Moonlight Eau de Parfum Spray, 3.4-oz.
$59
from Macy's
Buy Now See more Macy's Fragrances
OPI
Love XOXO Nail Lacquer 25 Pc Mini Set - Holiday 2017
$49.95
from Ulta
Buy Now See more OPI Nail Polish
BrowFood Mighty Mini Brow Trio
$35
from Ulta.com
Buy Now
Bath & Body Works 3-Wick Candle
$15
from bathandbodyworks.com
Buy Now
Missha Milk Sheet Mask Set
$13
from misshaus.com
Buy Now
It Cosmetics
Confidence In Your Glow Blushing Bronzer & Brush
$35.92
from QVC
Buy Now See more It Cosmetics Brushes & Applicators
Smith & Cult Nail Trio
$50
from smithandcult.com
Buy Now
NET-A-PORTER.COM Beauty Products
Slip - Silk Eye Mask - Silver
$45
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Buy Now See more NET-A-PORTER.COM Beauty Products
I Dew Care Disco Daze Set
$29
from ulta.com
Buy Now
First Aid Beauty FAB Trilogy Kit
$28
from sephora.com
Buy Now
Tom Ford
Boys & Girls Lip Color - The Boys - Aaron/ Metallic
$36
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Tom Ford Lip Products
Juara
Candlenut Obsession Deluxe Travel Set t
$28
from QVC
Buy Now See more Juara Skin Care
Deborah Lippmann Shining Star Ornament
$19
from deborahlippmann.com
Buy Now
IGK Friends with Benefits Texture & Shine Kit
$34
from sephora.com
Buy Now
Bite Beauty Champagne Discovery Kit
$35
from sephora.com
Buy Now
Claus Porto
Guest Soap Box w/ Sleeve
$22
from Bergdorf Goodman
Buy Now See more Claus Porto Beauty Products
Verb Holiday Ghost Kit
$48
from verbproducts.com
Buy Now
M.Y.O.B. Highlighters
$19
from shopmyob.com
Buy Now
GlamGlow Volcasmic Set
$49
from glamglow.com
Buy Now
Sol de Janeiro Catch the Bum Bum Waves Gift Set
$45
from Sephora.com
Buy Now
Fenty Beauty Killawatt Freestyle Highlighter in Trophy Wife
$34
from sephora.com
Buy Now
Stila
Star-Studded Eight Stay All Day Liquid Lipstick Set
$45
from Ulta
Buy Now See more Stila Clothes and Shoes
Marc Jacobs Beauty Velvet Noir Major Volume Mascara Collector's Edition
$26
from sephora.com
Buy Now
Rituel De Fille Celestial Sphere Eye Soot
$38
from ritueldefille.com
Buy Now
Yes to Tomatoes Charcoal Super Detox Skin Care Kit
$10
from target.com
Buy Now
QVC Fragrances
Pinrose 7-piece Rollerball Fragrance Discovery Set
$43
from QVC
Buy Now See more QVC Fragrances
Make Up For Ever Lustrous Faves
$25
from sephora.com
Buy Now
Lipstick Queen
Mini Transformative Trio
$25
from SpaceNK
Buy Now See more Lipstick Queen Makeup
Ren Energizing Festive Sea(son)
$25
from spacenk.com
Buy Now
The Kiss Velvet Matte Lip Pencil Set
$49
from sephora.com
Buy Now
OUAI On My OUAI Kit
Tarte Limited-Edition Magic Star Collector's Set
Shu Uemura Invincible Superstar Premium Curler
Huda Beauty 3D Highlighter Palette
R+Co Day+Night Set
Too Faced Pretty Little Planner Makeup Collection
Bed Head Power Life™ Mini Ceramic Travel Crimper in Purple Haze
Benefit Cosmetics Golden Gate Glam Gift Set
Stowaway Cosmetics The Essential Eyes Set
Peter Thomas Roth Peter's Picks for the Girl
Wander Beauty Prone to Wander Kit
Ardell Faux Mink Lash Lookbook
EOS Lip Balm Trio
Harper + Ari Exfoliating Sugar Cubes
Fictions Eau de Parfum and Purse Spray
The Body Shop Body Butter Spinner
Captain Blankenship Mermaid Magic Shimmer Spray Sampler
Jurlique Nourishing Hand Ritual
MODA Prismatic Face Perfecting Kit
Kopari Coconut Kiss Kit
Moonlight by Ariana Grande
OPI Holiday XOXO Mini 25 Pack
BrowFood Mighty Mini Brow Trio
Bath & Body Works Vanilla Pumpkin Marshmallow Candle
Missha Milk Sheet Mask Set
IT Cosmetics Confidence In Your Glow Blushing Bronzer & Brush​
Smith & Cult Nail Trio
Slip Sleep Mask in Silver
I Dew Care Disco Daze Set
First Aid Beauty FAB Trilogy Kit
Tom Ford Beauty Boys & Girls Lip Colors
19
more images
Start Slideshow
As POPSUGAR editors we write about stuff we love and we think you'll like too. POPSUGAR has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.
Beauty GiftsBeauty Gift GuideHoliday BeautyGift Guide
Shop Story
Read Story
OUAI On My OUAI Kit
from sephora.com
$38
Tarte
Magic Star Collector's Set - Only at ULTA
from Ulta
$49
Selfridges
Huda Beauty Golden Sands 3D Highlighter Palette
from Selfridges
$46
R+Co Day+Night Set
from randco.com
$30
Too Faced
Pretty Little Planner - Only at ULTA
from Ulta
$42
Bed Head Cosmetics
Bed Head Power Life Mini Ceramic Travel Crimper in Purple Haze, 1/2"
from Target
$17.69
Benefit Cosmetics Golden Gate Glam Gift Set
from benefitcosmetics.com
$38
Stowaway Cosmetics
Everyday Eyes Set
from Stowaway Cosmetics
$53$49
Peter Thomas Roth Peter's Picks for the Girl
from ulta.com
$38
NET-A-PORTER.COM
Wander Beauty - Prone To Wander Kit - Red
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$49
Ardell Faux Mink Lash Lookbook
from ulta.com
$40
EOS Lip 3-pack of spheres
from walgreens.com
$10
Harper + Ari Exfoliating Sugar Cubes
from harperari.com
$22
QVC
Fictions Eau de Parfum and Purse Spray
from QVC
$48
The Body Shop Body Butter Spinner
from thebodyshop.com
$27
Captain Blankenship
Mermaid Magic Sea Salt Shimmer Spray Sampler Set
from Anthropologie
$28
Jurlique Nourishing Hand Ritual
from jurlique.com
$33
MODA Prismatic Face Perfecting Kit
from beautyusa.royalbrush.com
$25
Kopari Coconut Kiss Kit
from koparibeauty.com
$30
Macy's
Ariana Grande Moonlight Eau de Parfum Spray, 3.4-oz.
from Macy's
$59
OPI
Love XOXO Nail Lacquer 25 Pc Mini Set - Holiday 2017
from Ulta
$49.95
BrowFood Mighty Mini Brow Trio
from Ulta.com
$35
Bath & Body Works 3-Wick Candle
from bathandbodyworks.com
$15
Missha Milk Sheet Mask Set
from misshaus.com
$13
It Cosmetics