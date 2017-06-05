 Skip Nav
The Magic of Becca's Highlighters Is Now Coming in Lip Gloss Form
Makeup
The Magic of Becca's Highlighters Is Now Coming in Lip Gloss Form

Fans of Becca's luminous highlighters are in for a sparkly treat — the brand is launching new kaleidoscopic lip glosses next week at Sephora!

The new collection of Liquid Crystal Glow lip glosses comes in six trendy shades that will sparkle on a variety of different complexions:

  • Pearl x Gold — clear gloss with a hint of gold sparkle
  • Rose Quartz x Seashell — pink gloss with iridescent shimmer
  • Champagne Dream x Bellini — peachy gloss with rose gold accents
  • Opal x Jade — oil-slick purple with an opal glow
  • Amethyst x Geode — shimmery lavender with hints of blue
  • Topaz x Gilt — bronze gloss with multicolored shimmer

Each hue gives a subtle sparkle similar to the brand's famous highlighters and features a blend of pearls that'll create a prismatic shine when your lips catch the natural light. Can you imagine how gorgeous these would look out in the Summer sunshine? Get a better look at them ahead, and get ready to shop 'em next week.

Beauty NewsBeauty TrendsBeauty ShoppingBecca
