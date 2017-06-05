The Magic of Becca's Highlighters Is Now Coming in Lip Gloss Form

Fans of Becca's luminous highlighters are in for a sparkly treat — the brand is launching new kaleidoscopic lip glosses next week at Sephora!

The new collection of Liquid Crystal Glow lip glosses comes in six trendy shades that will sparkle on a variety of different complexions:

Pearl x Gold — clear gloss with a hint of gold sparkle

Rose Quartz x Seashell — pink gloss with iridescent shimmer

Champagne Dream x Bellini — peachy gloss with rose gold accents

Opal x Jade — oil-slick purple with an opal glow

Amethyst x Geode — shimmery lavender with hints of blue

Topaz x Gilt — bronze gloss with multicolored shimmer

Each hue gives a subtle sparkle similar to the brand's famous highlighters and features a blend of pearls that'll create a prismatic shine when your lips catch the natural light. Can you imagine how gorgeous these would look out in the Summer sunshine? Get a better look at them ahead, and get ready to shop 'em next week.