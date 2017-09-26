Beetlejuice Halloween Makeup Ideas
11 Halloween Makeup Looks That Will Make You Scream, "Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice!"
When it comes to Halloween films, it doesn't get much more classic than Tim Burton's Beetlejuice. The whole movie — which stars Hollywood favorites Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder, Alec Baldwin, and Geena Davis — is riddled with eerie-meets-hilarious characters that are perfect for inspired Halloween costumes.
There's Beetlejuice himself, a sleazy ghost in an awful (but now iconic) black and white suit and wiry green hair; Lydia Deetz, a gothic, witch-child who dabbles in photography; the not-aware-they're-dead couple who undergo numerous costume changes that would be a hit at your own Halloween party; and the medley of misfit patients in the infamous doctor's office scene. Which one will you be for Halloween? Get some inspiration with these looks!