11 Halloween Makeup Looks That Will Make You Scream, "Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice!"

When it comes to Halloween films, it doesn't get much more classic than Tim Burton's Beetlejuice. The whole movie — which stars Hollywood favorites Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder, Alec Baldwin, and Geena Davis — is riddled with eerie-meets-hilarious characters that are perfect for inspired Halloween costumes.

There's Beetlejuice himself, a sleazy ghost in an awful (but now iconic) black and white suit and wiry green hair; Lydia Deetz, a gothic, witch-child who dabbles in photography; the not-aware-they're-dead couple who undergo numerous costume changes that would be a hit at your own Halloween party; and the medley of misfit patients in the infamous doctor's office scene. Which one will you be for Halloween? Get some inspiration with these looks!