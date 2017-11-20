Benefit's Newest Launch Is the Primer of Your Dreams — And It's Out Now!

Listen, we don't like to gossip, but this is too good not to share. Here it goes: The Porefessional and Girl Meets Pearl had a baby. Yeah, we were surprised to hear this too — how did they keep it under wraps for this long? How smooth. (Pun intended.)

All funny stuff aside, this is a big announcement: Benefit has launched a new product within its primer portfolio. The Porefessional Pearl Primer ($31) takes everything you love about The Porefessional — the lightweight, slick texture and oil-free finish that minimizes the look of pores — but adds the radiance of a pearly-pink luminizing product, like Girl Meets Pearl. It's a brightening primer that looks gorgeous underneath makeup or alone.

Hurry! The sip-and-see for this newbie is... well, right now. It's available now! Trust us: this is one product you'll go gaga over. If you need any more convincing, take a look at how it instantly smooths and hides the pores on the hand.