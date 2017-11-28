10 Dr. Bronner's Products That You Didn't Know You Needed

Even if you weren't quite sure what it was, chances are you're familiar with Dr. Bronner's products. Whether at a health food store or mixed in with the herbal teas and pain killers at your local bodega, the text covered bottles have been an icon on the organic beauty scene since long before organic beauty was even a thing. With the cornerstone product in the 150-year-old brand being the Organic Pure Castile Soaps, the curated mix of simple yet effective formulas boast ingredient lists that are safe enough to clean both your body and your floors. Many of the products are multi-purpose, and for organic, are priced low enough to pretty much overhaul your entire bathroom cabinet without eating a hole in your wallet. So, if you're on the hunt for a back-to-basics regimen, check these top ten Dr. Bronner's picks.

