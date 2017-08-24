 Skip Nav
Throw Out Your High School Flat Iron and Shop These Top Picks For Sleek, Straight Hair

If you have owned the same flat iron for years, it might be time to get your hands on a new one. That older contraption could be damaging your hair. Running two scorching hot plates down your tresses isn't exactly what we would call healthy, but certain tools can be less damaging than others. Flat irons that are made from ceramic or titanium are often much better for your hair; they emit negative ions that release moisture to lock in your hairstyle without burning it. If you use a lower heat setting and protective hair products, you can achieve the look you want with minimal damage. Take a look at these high-rated flat irons to get those straight and silky locks you've been wanting.

T3 Tourmaline Luxe Professional Straightening Styling Iron
Drybar Tress Press Styling Flat Iron
HSI Professional Glider Flat Iron
Chi Air Classic Ceramic Flat Iron
Babyliss Nano Flat Iron
Hot Tools Digital Salon Flat Iron
Sephora Tame Mini Flat Iron
Bio Ionic 10X Pro Styling Iron
Lorion Color Pop Ceramic Flat Iron
Conair Infiniti Pro Rainbow Flat Iron
GHD Classic Flat Iron
