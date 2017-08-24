Throw Out Your High School Flat Iron and Shop These Top Picks For Sleek, Straight Hair

If you have owned the same flat iron for years, it might be time to get your hands on a new one. That older contraption could be damaging your hair. Running two scorching hot plates down your tresses isn't exactly what we would call healthy, but certain tools can be less damaging than others. Flat irons that are made from ceramic or titanium are often much better for your hair; they emit negative ions that release moisture to lock in your hairstyle without burning it. If you use a lower heat setting and protective hair products, you can achieve the look you want with minimal damage. Take a look at these high-rated flat irons to get those straight and silky locks you've been wanting.