Learn How to DIY the Waterfall Braid Once and For All
'It'-Inspired Clown Makeup Is Taking Over Instagram and Now We Can't Sleep
7 Mistakes You're Likely Making When Concealing Your Under-Eye Area
0
Dear Santa: All We Want For Christmas Are These Holiday Beauty Gift Sets!

Beauty-lovers know what the Fall means: major deals on gift sets! Beauty brands release holiday kits featuring bestsellers and limited-edition launches for sliced prices so you can give a gift to someone else . . . or yourself. Here, we are discussing the latter. This season, we're sharing the gifts we want on our lists (*sends not-so-subtle hint to Santa*) and why these are the best ones you need to snag before they sell out.

Tatcha Skincare For Makeup Lovers Obento Box
Ouai Haircare On My Ouai Kit
Nars x Man Ray Love Triangle in Dolce Vita and Audrey
Charlotte Tilbury Naughty and Nice Magic Box
Laura Mercier Sweet Temptations Créme Brulée Duet
Sephora Favorites Give Me More Lip Set
IGK Friends With Benefits Texture and Shine Kit
Too Faced Best Year Ever Gift Set
Fresh Best of Beauty Bundle
NYX Meet The Metallics Vault
DryBar Winter Waves Holiday Bundle
