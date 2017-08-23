 Skip Nav
Beauty Trends
These Are the Top 10 Summer Haircut Trends According to Pros
Beauty News
These Straightening Brushes Are a Lazy Girl's Styling Dream Come True
Spring Beauty
Keep Pale Summer Polishes From Looking Dirty With These Tips
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
10 Lip Smacker Balms You Need in Your '90s-Loving Stash

If you haven't already fallen back in love with your childhood favorite Lip Smacker balms, it's time to reevaluate. The sweet-flavored balms have gone through both flavor and packaging makeovers since you were a kid that will reignite your excitement for the brand. In fact, if you're a beauty junkie, Disney-lover, or even a comic-book geek, we think a few of these products are makeup collection essentials that you'll use constantly.

Keep reading to find out the 10 Lip Smacker balms you need in your stash.

Related
Comic Book Fans Are Going to Obsess Over These Super Lip Balms

Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Beauty Product ReviewLip SmackerNostalgiaBeauty ShoppingLip BalmBeauty Products
Join The Conversation
Jennifer Lopez
Just a Reminder That This Is What J Lo Wore to the 2000 MTV Video Music Awards
by Alessandra Foresto
Lauren Conrad and Lo Bosworth Cute Pictures
Nostalgia
20 Lauren Conrad and Lo Bosworth Photos That Will Make You Miss The Hills
by Monica Sisavat
Sofia Vergara's '90s Pepsi Commercial
Sofia Vergara
Sofia Vergara Is as Sexy Now as She Was in Her First TV Commercial at 17
by Alessandra Foresto
Notorious B.I.G. Death Details
Nostalgia
16 Facts About Notorious B.I.G.'s Murder That Only Get More Haunting With Time
by Brittney Stephens
Jack Doesn't Tell Rose He Loves Her in Titanic
Nostalgia
by Caitlin Hacker
From Our Partners
Latest Beauty
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds