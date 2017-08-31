230 of the Best Collaboration Products MAC Has Ever Created

I have a good reason for keeping a MAC Cosmetics store on speed dial. When you're as obsessed with the brand's products as I am, you know that its collaborations are highly coveted . . . and that they sell out fast.

Though MAC has been around since 1984, the launches consistently surprise and excite the company's millions of fans. Its creative partnerships — and brilliant packaging — with fashion designers, cartoon characters, and celebrities cause multiple shopping frenzies throughout the year. (Permanently etched in my brain: the memory of aggressively shoving other beauty junkies aside, pleading with a sales associate to give me the store's last tube of Candy Yum Yum lipstick in 2012.) Believe it or not, MAC releases more than 10 partnership lines annually. The beauty empire has put out over 100 collaborations since its inception, starting with its very first Viva Glam spokesperson, drag icon RuPaul.

The first partnership product I ever snagged from one of the brand's counters was the Mothbrown shadow from the Barbie Loves MAC collection. I still consider this item to be one of my prized possessions, using the violet-tinged taupe only on special occasions.

If you're also a MAC fanatic, join me as I reminisce over some of the most memorable collections of all time. From Hello Kitty to Giambattista Valli and every collection in between, there are hundreds of beautiful, brilliant products to ogle over. These items are all tragically limited edition (many of them being discontinued), but there could still be hope! MAC has been known to resurrect fan favorites, so maybe you'll be able to shop one of these wondrous formulas in the future.

Jump to:

[Barbie Loves MAC] [Heatherette] [Hello Kitty] [Alice + Olivia] [Venomous Villains] [Lillyland] [Wonder Woman] [Viva Glam Original] [The Simpsons] [Giambattista Valli] [Trolls] [Selena]