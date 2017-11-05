 Skip Nav
If Mascaras Were Men, These Are the 10 I've Fallen For

Mascara has the power to enhance and uplift your entire face, regardless of whether you're wearing any other makeup. Many women, if asked to choose one product to wear before leaving the house, will pick mascara, and it's easy to understand where the undying love comes from. My eyes are deep set and almond shaped. My lashes aren't short, per se, but they also aren't as visible, thanks to a prominent brow bone. From the time I was introduced to (and allowed to wear) mascara, I was instantly obsessed with how wide awake it made my eyes look. Cut to high school, and it became a way for me to "distract" people from my horrible acne (and the equally horrible scarring it would leave behind) and force them to focus on another feature. I wore a handful of different mascaras, mostly drugstore brands, switching them out and layering them together to build the darkest, fullest, longest lashes I could imagine.

Around this time, I was also excited to date around and fall in love. I was growing more confident when it came to the opposite sex, but makeup was still a must. By the time I was in college, the thought of going without mascara terrified me, as if having bare lashes would change my entire personality. But I soon realized that, much like men, I didn't actually need mascara; it was just something nice and complementary that I could count on to open up my eyes and accentuate the things I already liked about myself. And, as with men, I didn't have to commit to just one; in fact, discovering new mascaras to experiment with, with no obligation, has proven to be way more fun than sticking with the same one forever.

Just like in high school, I still have at least four mascaras in rotation at all times — and I have no problem going "on a break" if a newer, cooler, shinier one comes along. Turns out, I've been in love with way more mascaras over the years than I have men. Here are the ones I've fallen hard for.

