We Discovered the Bestselling Mascara at Target, So All You Have to Do Is Shop

The Best Mascaras at Target 2017

We Discovered the Bestselling Mascara at Target, So All You Have to Do Is Shop

We Discovered the Bestselling Mascara at Target, So All You Have to Do Is Shop

pu

Mascaras are a dime a dozen these days, so how do you find the best one? Reviews, reviews, reviews. Look no further, as we combed through the reviews for you and unearthed Target's 10 bestselling mascaras. You don't have to splurge on mascara; something right here earned rave reviews. Take a look and see which one — or two! — you want to try.

Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Maria del Rio
Product Credit: A.L.C. Top + Skirt, Kathleen Whitaker Earrings
L'Oreal Paris Voluminous Original Mascara
L'Oreal Paris Voluminous Original Mascara

You can never go wrong with this L'Oreal Paris Voluminous Original Mascara ($6) cult classic. It keeps your lashes soft and builds them five times their natural thickness.

Covergirl LashBlast Full Lash Bloom Mascara
Covergirl LashBlast Full Lash Bloom Mascara

With over 1,000 review on Target, this Covergirl LashBlast Full Lash Bloom Mascara ($6) is a must try. As it's formulated with natural beeswax, your lashes will feel silky all day long.

Maybelline Lash Discovery Mascara
Maybelline Lash Discovery Mascara

This Maybelline Lash Discovery Mascara ($7) has a tiny brush that can make sure you have every lash covered.

No7 Stay Perfect Mascara
No7 Stay Perfect Mascara

Perfect for long days, this No7 Stay Perfect Mascara ($10) helps you build both length and volume for up to 24 hours.

Rimmel ScandalEyes Mascara
Rimmel ScandalEyes Mascara

Shape and pump your lashes with this great oversize wand on the Rimmel ScandalEyes Mascara ($6).

W3ll People Expressionist Pro Mascara
W3ll People Expressionist Pro Mascara

Made with premium and natural ingredients, this W3ll People Expressionist Pro Mascara ($22) is a killer for having lush lashes.

Pacifica Stellar Gaze Length & Strength Mascara
Pacifica Stellar Gaze Length & Strength Mascara

Infused with vitamin B and coconut oil, Pacifica Stellar Gaze Length & Strength Mascara ($14) treats your lashes while giving them a boost.

E.L.F. Mineral Infused Mascara
E.L.F. Mineral Infused Mascara

Try this E.L.F. Mineral Infused Mascara ($3) with the added benefit of minerals to help strengthen your lashes.

Maybelline Volum' Express The Colossal Mascara
Maybelline Volum' Express The Colossal Mascara

Get a lift with this Maybelline Volum' Express The Colossal Mascara ($5). Its formula contains collagen, helping your lashes achieve nine times the volume.

Covergirl LashBlast Volume Mascara
Covergirl LashBlast Volume Mascara

Keep your lashes as long and plump as ever with this Covergirl LashBlast Volume Mascara ($6). This unique brush helps you get every end, from corner to corner.

