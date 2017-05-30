5/30/17 5/30/17 POPSUGAR Beauty Skin Care The Best Sunburn Treatments 2017 Get Over Those Sunburns Faster With These 12 Skin Soothers May 30, 2017 by Krista Jones 2 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. Getting a sunburn on your next vacation could be a total vibe killer. Between the obvious discomfort and subsequent itching, it's hard to continue enjoying vacay time with a bad burn. Prepare ahead of time and pack one of these cooling lotions on your next trip. Not only do most of these help you treat sunburns, but they can also keep skin hydrated and healthy during the Summer months. Whether you like sprays, gels, lotions, or serums, we found a lot for you to choose from. Shop Brands Dermalogica · Coola · Sun Bum · Herbivore Botanicals · Korres · Tony Moly · Vaseline · Dr. Jart+ · Mario Badescu · Clinique · Hampton Sun Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Sheila Gim Coola ER+ Radical Recovery After Sun Lotion Keep your skin glowing after prolonged sun exposure with this Coola ER+ Radical Recovery After Sun Lotion ($32). It contains agave, lavender oil, sunflower oil, aloe vera, and rosemary extract, which can help add moisture to dehydrated skin. Coola ER+ Radical Recovery After Sun Lotion $32 from Ulta Buy Now See more Coola After Sun Sun Bum Cool Down Hydrating After Sun Lotion Soothing and Healing Aloe Gel This aloe-infused Sun Bum Cool Down Hydrating Gel ($10) also contains vitamin E to help soothe and heal your skin. Keep around at all times as it's not just for sunburns — it can also be used for insect bites or minor cuts and burns. Sun Bum Cool Down Hydrating After Sun Gel $9.99 from Ulta Buy Now See more Sun Bum After Sun Herbivore Botanicals After Sun Skin Soothing Aloe Mist This vegan-friendly Herbivore Botanicals After Sun Mist ($20) can be sprayed on your face and body. It is made with mint, lavender, aloe, and witch hazel and will give your skin instant relief. Herbivore Botanicals After Sun Skin Soothing Aloe Mist $20 from Nordstrom Buy Now See more Herbivore Botanicals After Sun Korres Greek Yoghurt After-Sun Cooling Gel This Korres Greek Yoghurt After-Sun Cooling Gel ($26) is an aloe-alternative product — it's made with Greek yogurt — that can be used on the face and body. Korres Greek Yoghurt After-Sun Cooling Gel $26 from DERMSTORE Buy Now See more Korres After Sun Tony Moly I'm Real Aloe Mask Sheet Replenish your skin with this Tony Moly I'm Real Aloe Mask Sheet ($4). Take one on your next trip just in case you get a little too much sun on your face. Its three-layer pulp sheet leaves skin feeling soft. Tony Moly TONYMOLY I'm Real Aloe Mask Sheet $3.75 from Ulta Buy Now See more Tony Moly Face Masks Vaseline Spray Moisturizer Aloe Soothe For a quick cooldown, use this Vaseline Moisturizer Aloe Soothe ($8). It sprays on easy and dries fast. The aloe will help repair dry, cracked skin. Vaseline Spray Moisturizer Aloe Soothe $7.99 from Walgreens Buy Now See more Vaseline Body Moisturizers Dr. Jart+ Every Sun Day Soothing Gel For your sun-kissed skin, try this Dr. Jart + Every Sun Day Gel ($32). It is made with 10 percent water and peppermint, which can create a cooling sensation. Dr. Jart+ Every Sun Day Soothing Gel $32 from Sephora Buy Now See more Dr. Jart+ Sun Care Mario Badescu Aloe Lotion Reduce redness and create a head-to-toe lather with this Mario Badescu Aloe Lotion ($15). It contains two percent alcohol to help disinfect the skin's surface and prevent clogging. Mario Badescu Aloe Lotion $15 from Ulta Buy Now See more Mario Badescu Skin Care Burt's Bees Aloe & Linden Flower After Sun Soother Formulated to replenish and recondition your sun-exposed skin, Burt's Bees Aloe & Linden Flower After Sun Soother ($9) acts quickly. It is infused with coconut oil, bee pollen, and glycerin, which can help lock in moisture. Target After Sun Burt's Bees Aloe and Linden Flower After Sun Soother - 6 oz $8.49 from Target Buy Now See more Target After Sun Bare Republic Daily Recovery After Sun Serum For a cool refresher, try this Bare Republic Recovery After Sun Serum ($12). It contains active-grade manuka honey and calming oat milk and is jam-packed with antioxidant-rich ingredients such as turmeric, carrot oil, and meadowfoam. To help prevent or slow down the peeling process, treat your skin to Clinique 'After Sun' Rescue Balm With Aloe ($25). It's oil- and fragrance-free, which is great for those who have sensitive skin. This Hampton Sun Hydrating Aloe ($28) can be used as a refreshing pick-me-up. The menthol, aloe vera, vitamin E, and lotus flower extract will keep you hydrated, too.