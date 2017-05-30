Get Over Those Sunburns Faster With These 12 Skin Soothers

Getting a sunburn on your next vacation could be a total vibe killer. Between the obvious discomfort and subsequent itching, it's hard to continue enjoying vacay time with a bad burn. Prepare ahead of time and pack one of these cooling lotions on your next trip. Not only do most of these help you treat sunburns, but they can also keep skin hydrated and healthy during the Summer months. Whether you like sprays, gels, lotions, or serums, we found a lot for you to choose from.