 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Get Over Those Sunburns Faster With These 12 Skin Soothers

The Best Sunburn Treatments 2017

Get Over Those Sunburns Faster With These 12 Skin Soothers

Get Over Those Sunburns Faster With These 12 Skin Soothers

Getting a sunburn on your next vacation could be a total vibe killer. Between the obvious discomfort and subsequent itching, it's hard to continue enjoying vacay time with a bad burn. Prepare ahead of time and pack one of these cooling lotions on your next trip. Not only do most of these help you treat sunburns, but they can also keep skin hydrated and healthy during the Summer months. Whether you like sprays, gels, lotions, or serums, we found a lot for you to choose from.

Shop Brands
Dermalogica · Coola · Sun Bum · Herbivore Botanicals · Korres · Tony Moly · Vaseline · Dr. Jart+ · Mario Badescu · Clinique · Hampton Sun
Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Sheila Gim
Coola ER+ Radical Recovery After Sun Lotion
Coola ER+ Radical Recovery After Sun Lotion

Keep your skin glowing after prolonged sun exposure with this Coola ER+ Radical Recovery After Sun Lotion ($32). It contains agave, lavender oil, sunflower oil, aloe vera, and rosemary extract, which can help add moisture to dehydrated skin.

Coola
ER+ Radical Recovery After Sun Lotion
$32
from Ulta
Buy Now See more Coola After Sun
Sun Bum Cool Down Hydrating After Sun Lotion Soothing and Healing Aloe Gel
Sun Bum Cool Down Hydrating After Sun Lotion Soothing and Healing Aloe Gel

This aloe-infused Sun Bum Cool Down Hydrating Gel ($10) also contains vitamin E to help soothe and heal your skin. Keep around at all times as it's not just for sunburns — it can also be used for insect bites or minor cuts and burns.

Sun Bum
Cool Down Hydrating After Sun Gel
$9.99
from Ulta
Buy Now See more Sun Bum After Sun
Herbivore Botanicals After Sun Skin Soothing Aloe Mist
Herbivore Botanicals After Sun Skin Soothing Aloe Mist

This vegan-friendly Herbivore Botanicals After Sun Mist ($20) can be sprayed on your face and body. It is made with mint, lavender, aloe, and witch hazel and will give your skin instant relief.

Herbivore Botanicals
After Sun Skin Soothing Aloe Mist
$20
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Herbivore Botanicals After Sun
Korres Greek Yoghurt After-Sun Cooling Gel
Korres Greek Yoghurt After-Sun Cooling Gel

This Korres Greek Yoghurt After-Sun Cooling Gel ($26) is an aloe-alternative product — it's made with Greek yogurt — that can be used on the face and body.

Korres
Greek Yoghurt After-Sun Cooling Gel
$26
from DERMSTORE
Buy Now See more Korres After Sun
Tony Moly I'm Real Aloe Mask Sheet
Tony Moly I'm Real Aloe Mask Sheet

Replenish your skin with this Tony Moly I'm Real Aloe Mask Sheet ($4). Take one on your next trip just in case you get a little too much sun on your face. Its three-layer pulp sheet leaves skin feeling soft.

Tony Moly
TONYMOLY I'm Real Aloe Mask Sheet
$3.75
from Ulta
Buy Now See more Tony Moly Face Masks
Vaseline Spray Moisturizer Aloe Soothe
Vaseline Spray Moisturizer Aloe Soothe

For a quick cooldown, use this Vaseline Moisturizer Aloe Soothe ($8). It sprays on easy and dries fast. The aloe will help repair dry, cracked skin.

Vaseline
Spray Moisturizer Aloe Soothe
$7.99
from Walgreens
Buy Now See more Vaseline Body Moisturizers
Dr. Jart+ Every Sun Day Soothing Gel
Dr. Jart+ Every Sun Day Soothing Gel

For your sun-kissed skin, try this Dr. Jart + Every Sun Day Gel ($32). It is made with 10 percent water and peppermint, which can create a cooling sensation.

Dr. Jart+
Every Sun Day Soothing Gel
$32
from Sephora
Buy Now See more Dr. Jart+ Sun Care
Mario Badescu Aloe Lotion
Mario Badescu Aloe Lotion

Reduce redness and create a head-to-toe lather with this Mario Badescu Aloe Lotion ($15). It contains two percent alcohol to help disinfect the skin's surface and prevent clogging.

Mario Badescu
Aloe Lotion
$15
from Ulta
Buy Now See more Mario Badescu Skin Care
Burt's Bees Aloe & Linden Flower After Sun Soother
Burt's Bees Aloe & Linden Flower After Sun Soother

Formulated to replenish and recondition your sun-exposed skin, Burt's Bees Aloe & Linden Flower After Sun Soother ($9) acts quickly. It is infused with coconut oil, bee pollen, and glycerin, which can help lock in moisture.

Target After Sun
Burt's Bees Aloe and Linden Flower After Sun Soother - 6 oz
$8.49
from Target
Buy Now See more Target After Sun
Bare Republic Daily Recovery After Sun Serum
Bare Republic Daily Recovery After Sun Serum

For a cool refresher, try this Bare Republic Recovery After Sun Serum ($12). It contains active-grade manuka honey and calming oat milk and is jam-packed with antioxidant-rich ingredients such as turmeric, carrot oil, and meadowfoam.

Target After Sun
Bare Republic Daily Recovery After Sun Serum 6 oz
$11.99
from Target
Buy Now See more Target After Sun
Clinique 'After Sun' Rescue Balm With Aloe
Clinique 'After Sun' Rescue Balm With Aloe

To help prevent or slow down the peeling process, treat your skin to Clinique 'After Sun' Rescue Balm With Aloe ($25). It's oil- and fragrance-free, which is great for those who have sensitive skin.

Clinique
'After Sun' Rescue Balm With Aloe
$24.50
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Clinique After Sun
Hampton Sun Hydrating Aloe Continuous Mist
Hampton Sun Hydrating Aloe Continuous Mist

This Hampton Sun Hydrating Aloe ($28) can be used as a refreshing pick-me-up. The menthol, aloe vera, vitamin E, and lotus flower extract will keep you hydrated, too.

Hampton Sun
Hydrating Aloe Continuous Mist
$28
from Neiman Marcus
Buy Now See more Hampton Sun After Sun
Beauty ShopingBody CareSunburnBeauty ProductsSkin Care
Shop Story
Read Story
Dermalogica
After Sun Repair 100ml
from Selfridges
$31.50
Coola
ER+ Radical Recovery After Sun Lotion
from Ulta
$32
Sun Bum
Cool Down Hydrating After Sun Gel
from Ulta
$9.99
Herbivore Botanicals
After Sun Skin Soothing Aloe Mist
from Nordstrom
$20
Korres
Greek Yoghurt After-Sun Cooling Gel
from DERMSTORE
$26
Tony Moly
TONYMOLY I'm Real Aloe Mask Sheet
from Ulta
$3.75
Vaseline
Spray Moisturizer Aloe Soothe
from Walgreens
$7.99
Dr. Jart+
Every Sun Day Soothing Gel
from Sephora
$32
Mario Badescu
Aloe Lotion
from Ulta
$15
Target
Burt's Bees Aloe and Linden Flower After Sun Soother - 6 oz
from Target
$8.49
Target
Bare Republic Daily Recovery After Sun Serum 6 oz
from Target
$11.99
Clinique
'After Sun' Rescue Balm With Aloe
from Nordstrom
$24.50
Hampton Sun
Hydrating Aloe Continuous Mist
from Neiman Marcus
$28
Shop More
Target After Sun SHOP MORE
Hawaiian Tropic
Lime Colada After Sun Moisturizer - 16 oz
from Target
$6.99 $6.64
Target
Quest BioMiracle After Sun Wipe - 10 Count
from Target
$15.24
Target
Burt's Bees Aloe and Linden Flower After Sun Soother - 6 oz
from Target
$8.49
Target
SunBurnt Advanced After Sun Gel 2.5 oz
from Target
$4.99
Target
Bare Republic Mineral Sport Lotion SPF50 - 5oz with Bonus After-Sun Serum - 1oz
from Target
$14.99
Sun Bum After Sun SHOP MORE
Sun Bum
Cool Down Hydrating After Sun Lotion
from Ulta
$11.99
Sun Bum
Cool Down Hydrating After Sun Gel
from Ulta
$9.99
Sun Bum
Cool Down Hydrating After Sun Lotion
from DERMSTORE
$11.99
Sun Bum
Cool Down Hydrating After Sun Gel
from DERMSTORE
$9.99
Sun Bum
Cool Down Hydrating After Sun Lotion Soothing and Healing Aloe Gel
from Walgreens
$9.99
Dr. Jart+ Sun Care SHOP MORE
Dr. Jart+
Every Sun Day UV Illuminating Sunscreen SPF 36
from Sephora
$34
Dr. Jart+
Every Sun Day UV Sun Fluid Broad Spectrum SPF 30
from Sephora
$34
Dr. Jart+
Every Sun Day Soothing Gel
from Sephora
$32
Dr. Jart+
Every Sun Day UV Sunscreen Broad Spectrum SPF 50
from Sephora
$34
Dr. Jart+
Cicapair Tiger Grass Color Correcting Treatment SPF 30
from Sephora
$52
Tony Moly Face Masks AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
chicsaturday
chicsaturday
angoodhue
skirtedfancy
Mario Badescu Skin Care AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
Kirbie-Johnson
beautiformny
alittlebitetc
cupsofcouture
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds