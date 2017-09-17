Naomi Campbell on Fenty Beauty's Foundation Range: "It's About Time"

Since Fenty Beauty launched on Sept. 8, we, and countless others the world over, have officially fallen in love with the inclusive makeup line. It turns out that the brand has also earned love from another iconic beauty icon.

Naomi Campbell, one of the OG supermodels and a longtime advocate for diversity in the fashion industry, just gave Fenty her stamp of approval.

When Harper's Bazaar UK caught up with Campbell during London Fashion Week, the former member of "The Big Six" class of 1990s supermodels was quick to praise Rihanna's accomplishment.

"It's about time," Campbell said. "It's 2017, so for all those who are doing it, congratulations. The world is moving so quickly, and you've got to move with it."

Unfortunately, as a black woman in the fashion industry, Campbell admitted to battling adversity when it comes to backstage makeup. As a result, she encourages up-and-coming models who are people of color to prepare for the worst.

"You have to find a way," Campbell said. "If that means you have to bring your own foundation shade, then bring your own, because that's what I had to do."

Hopefully, with the massive success of Fenty, more emerging brands will start to take note and diversify as well.

Naomi is not alone in this desire. Read on for more celebrity reactions to Fenty's 40 gorgeous foundation shades.