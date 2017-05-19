 Skip Nav
Unicorn Hair Not Your Style? Try Moody Charcoal Instead
Unicorn Hair Not Your Style? Try Moody Charcoal Instead

Rainbow braids, pastel pearl hues, and even millennial pink strands have been taking over our Instagram feeds, and it's clear that colorful hair isn't going anywhere anytime soon. However, if your wardrobe is entirely made up of shades of black, pink makes you puke, and you're so over unicorns, we have the hair color for you: charcoal gray.

The smoky hue is everything an edgy girl could dream of. It's sexy, sultry, and a little mysterious. The shade isn't quite black, has a hint of silver, and is a modern and universally flattering hue.

Allure first spotted this trend and consulted colorist Maayan Birnstein on how to perfect this color. "The balance between blue and gray is really key . . . the hair needs to have no orange remaining in it." Birnstein recommends bleaching and toning your hair to ensure proper color.

Keep scrolling to see how versatile and gorgeous this hair color is.

All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds