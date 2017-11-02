 Skip Nav
Christina Aguilera Unicorn Horn Hair for Halloween

Yup, That's Christina Aguilera Wearing a Unicorn Horn Made From Her Own Damn Hair

A post shared by Etienne Ortega (@etienneortega) on

There are 363 days left until Halloween 2018, but Christina Aguilera has already found your costume. The singer went as a unicorn this year, which isn't too out-there of a concept, but it was her execution of the popular idea that totally floored us. Xtina used her own hair to form the most gloriously ridiculous unicorn horn we've ever seen. And it's gorgeous.

Christina enlisted the help of extension master Priscilla Valles and hairstylist Etienne Ortega to craft this crown of rainbow goodness. Etienne was kind enough to bless us all with a Kira Kira of the look (this sparkly style is pretty much exactly what that buzzy app was made for).

This mix of blond, pink, purple, and sea green strands is truly magical. Although Halloween is over, we give Christina full permission to rock this twinkling majesty every day of the year.

Image Source: Instagram user etienneortega
