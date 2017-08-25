If Cinderella Matched Her Shoes to Her Nails, It Would Look Like This

There's something about having long, painted nails (usually with the help of acrylics) that makes beauty lovers feel like royalty. Combined with an iridescent finish and clear base, these glassy acrylic nails are the newest way for makeup mavens to give off dreamy regal vibes.

According to CND Education Manager Roxanne Valinoti, they're also easy to ask for at the salon. To achieve the long clear tips, use a sculpting gel such as Brisa Gel Enhancements. For the otherworldly finish, Roxanne recommends "dusting with a translucent chrome powder, translucent holographic foil, or even Mylar."

The gorgeous digits are hypnotizing to look at and reminiscent of Cinderella's glass slippers. Read on to see the spellbinding nails for yourself.