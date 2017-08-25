 Skip Nav
Makeup
These Are the 10 Best Foundations, According to Celebrity Makeup Artists
NARS
These 10 Fall Essentials From Nars Deserve Your Attention
Beauty Products Review
This Color-Changing Black Blush Looks Ridiculously Pretty on Everyone
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
If Cinderella Matched Her Shoes to Her Nails, It Would Look Like This

There's something about having long, painted nails (usually with the help of acrylics) that makes beauty lovers feel like royalty. Combined with an iridescent finish and clear base, these glassy acrylic nails are the newest way for makeup mavens to give off dreamy regal vibes.

According to CND Education Manager Roxanne Valinoti, they're also easy to ask for at the salon. To achieve the long clear tips, use a sculpting gel such as Brisa Gel Enhancements. For the otherworldly finish, Roxanne recommends "dusting with a translucent chrome powder, translucent holographic foil, or even Mylar."

The gorgeous digits are hypnotizing to look at and reminiscent of Cinderella's glass slippers. Read on to see the spellbinding nails for yourself.

Related
You've Been Applying Glitter Polish All Wrong
Mirror Sharpie Nail Art Is Latest YouTube Manicure Craze
These Cheese-Inspired Nail Art Designs Are Aged to Perfection

Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Nail TrendsBeauty TrendsArtificial NailsNails
Join The Conversation
Beauty News
by Alaina Demopoulos
Sugar Skull Nail Art Ideas
Nails
20 Sugar Skull Nail Accents That Honor Your Mexican Heritage on Día de los Muertos
by Aimee Simeon
Soap That Looks Like Food
Beauty News
by Alaina Demopoulos
DIY Latina Nail Remedies
Beauty Tips
7 Nail Remedies Your Grandma Always Talked About That Actually Work
by Vivian Nunez
Korean Beauty Fall 2017 Products
Beauty Trends
by Sarah Siegel
From Our Partners
Latest Beauty
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds