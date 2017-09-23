We're Emotionally Unable to Handle These Creepy Clown Makeup Looks

Sure, they have a reputation of being merry and lovable, but there's something inherently creepy about all clowns that we just can't shake. In fact, sometimes it seems like the bigger the painted-on smile, the more disturbing the clown character becomes! If you're going the clown route this Halloween, take your makeup cue from one of these insanely talented makeup artists, who've flawlessly captured that sinister jolliness. Bonus points: you'll have good reason to reach for the zanier colors in your color palettes!

P.S. If you're going for more of a Pennywise clown vibe, check out this seriously haunting roundup.