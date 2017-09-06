We're Terrified of Bugs — but Obsessed With Cockroach Tattoos

If we saw a cockroach run across the floor right now, we'd probably scream in terror. But when we see these cockroach tattoos, our shrieks are only of pure delight. We know, we know, you'd rather pack up and move than deal with debugging your apartment, but hear us out: cockroach tattoos can be cute.

For one, these creepy-crawly critters represent the very essence of survival. There's a reason Madonna once said, "I am a survivor. I am like a cockroach, you just can't get rid of me." It's pretty frickin' hard to ruin a roach's day — these insects can keep on keeping on through just about anything.

Studies have shown that (no big deal or anything, but) cockroaches can live without their dang heads for two whole weeks. We know you're just as tough, so some roach ink sounds like the perfect way to externalize your inner strength.

Aside from that, the designs are just straight-up pretty. Even the biggest bug hater won't get the heebie-jeebies from the #cockroachtattoo hashtag on Instagram. That's because, despite the insect's reputation, its thin body and wispy legs can be rendered so elegantly by the right artists.

Perhaps you still don't believe us, so read on for definitive proof that cockroach ink isn't gross — it's gorgeous.