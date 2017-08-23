 Skip Nav
Beauty Trends
These Are the Top 10 Summer Haircut Trends According to Pros
Beauty News
We Have a Theory As to What the Too Faced Mysterious Glitter Mask Actually Is
Beauty Tips
7 Tips You Need to Know Before Trying This Buzzy Hair-Removal Method
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
22 Crochet Braid Hairstyles You'll Want to Rock All Summer

Whether you're transitioning or giving your natural tresses much-needed relief from everyday styling, crochet braids are a win all around. The process begins with a stylist braiding natural hair into cornrows, then using a latch or crochet hook to attach synthetic hair extensions.

The styles you can achieve with crochet braids are endless; you can sport anything from a bob with tight curls to a long and straight hairstyle, twists, or even faux locs. Beyond the impressive styling choices, crochet braids typically remain in good shape for up to eight weeks. Plus, the installation process, which is usually under three hours, isn't nearly as time-consuming as other protective styles like box braids.

Crochet braids first gained popularity in the '90s, and more and more naturalistas have grown to love their realistic look. But there's one thing to keep in mind: moisture is key. As with any protective style, it's important to keep showing love to your natural hair underneath. Apply a lightweight oil to your natural hair regularly, and don't forget to sleep with a satin bonnet or pillowcase to keep frizz at bay.

Related
13 Nourishing Oil Treatments That Give Life to Natural Hair

Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Hair TrendsNatural HairHairstyles
Join The Conversation
Running
The Simple Hack That Prevents Your Ponytail From Sagging During Workouts
by Victoria Messina
How Straight and Wavy Hair Looks on Celebrities
Celebrity Hair
10 Celebrities Demonstrate the Power of This 1 Simple Hair Hack
by Lisa Butterworth
Best Hairstyles For the Gym
Braids
11 Awesomely Practical and Stylish Hairstyles For Your Next Sweat Sesh
by Dominique Astorino
Pizza Undercut Hairstyle
Hair Tutorials
This Undercut "Pizza" Hairstyle Will Make You Seriously Hungry
by Tori-Crowther
Long Hair Exercise Tip
Beginner Fitness Tips
The Perfect Hack For Exercising With Long Hair
by Jenny Sugar
From Our Partners
Latest Beauty
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds