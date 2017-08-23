22 Crochet Braid Hairstyles You'll Want to Rock All Summer

Whether you're transitioning or giving your natural tresses much-needed relief from everyday styling, crochet braids are a win all around. The process begins with a stylist braiding natural hair into cornrows, then using a latch or crochet hook to attach synthetic hair extensions.

The styles you can achieve with crochet braids are endless; you can sport anything from a bob with tight curls to a long and straight hairstyle, twists, or even faux locs. Beyond the impressive styling choices, crochet braids typically remain in good shape for up to eight weeks. Plus, the installation process, which is usually under three hours, isn't nearly as time-consuming as other protective styles like box braids.

Crochet braids first gained popularity in the '90s, and more and more naturalistas have grown to love their realistic look. But there's one thing to keep in mind: moisture is key. As with any protective style, it's important to keep showing love to your natural hair underneath. Apply a lightweight oil to your natural hair regularly, and don't forget to sleep with a satin bonnet or pillowcase to keep frizz at bay.