Kat Von D Fans, We Found Your New Favorite Goth Beauty Brand
How NYX Became THE Mass Brand at the Top of the Social Media Hierarchy
This Magical, Color-Changing Makeup Will Have You Screaming "HOW!?"
These Real-Life Tattoo Tales Will Make You Laugh (and Possibly Cry)
Kat Von D Fans, We Found Your New Favorite Goth Beauty Brand

If your wardrobe incorporates more charcoal than millennial pink and your vanity contains more Kat Von D than Too Faced, you're going to fall head over heels for indie brand Cryptic Cosmetics. The goth-inspired indie line is run by blogger Christina Parga, known by Depechegurl on Instagram, and includes three collections of richly pigmented, edgy liquid lipsticks.

The liquid lipsticks are impressively opaque and smooth shades that will speak to your black soul. The Gore Couture line includes five mauve hues that are versatile enough to go with a clean cat eye for work and a sexy smudged look for night. Explore the six-piece Till Death Do Us Part collection if you're a fan of warmer brown-based tones. The He Loves Me, He Loves Me Not offering includes a berry-colored He Loves Me and a dark purple He Loves Me Not, so you can switch up your look or use them to contour your pout.

The gloomy lippies are sold online for $17 each, a sweet deal for liquid lipsticks that go on in one smooth swipe and last all day. The part that makes these a must-have product, though, is that the brand (like KVD!) is entirely cruelty-free and vegan, meaning you can look hot without worrying if your bold lipstick has ever harmed an animal. Read on to find out which shades to try based on your favorite Kat Von D Everlasting Liquid Lipstick ($20) shades.

11 Hot Topic Beauty Buys to Ignite Your Inner Bad Girl

