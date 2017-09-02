25 Midnight-Blue Hair Ideas That Will Inspire Your Next Moody Look

Pastel hair hues are stunning, but we're far more fascinated by the moodier takes on colorful coifs. Emerald dye captured our hearts. Smoky lilac styles mesmerized us. And now, midnight-blue manes are inspiring us to take the plunge into rainbow hair. Depending on how a colorist translates the look into your strands, your strands can appear like anything from a stormy sea to a starry night sky.

The beauty of this color trend is that you can customize it to perfectly flatter your skin tone, though the more black that is in the mix, the more complementary it is to all complexions. Cool-skinned gals might want to add a bit more blue-based purple for a sultry indigo shade, while those with warmer complexions could add a bit of yellow-based green to suit their olive undertones. Learn more about your undertone here, then read on to see our favorite takes on midnight-blue hair.