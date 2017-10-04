19 Photos That Prove Emerald Hair Is Edgy Yet Wearable

If you've been testing out rainbow hair trends (or admiring them from afar), you know that some colors seem easier to wear than others. Denim strands and a rose gold mane always look chic, but asking for green locks at the salon can be risky. If your colorist gets it wrong, you could look like you're playing the Joker in the upcoming Suicide Squad movie. But if she's successful, you'll look confident, edgy, and just plain magnificent.

The key to looking glorious and not ghoulish is asking your stylist for emerald hair. She should mix the verdant hues with a black additive like Pravana ChromaSilk Vivids Black, which will transform the dye into a smoky shade. This will make your green color stylish rather than Swamp Thing.

Still nervous? Try the trend using the ombré method. That way, if you can't stand the way the ends of your strands look (though we're pretty sure you'll love them!), you can snip off the color. We've rounded up 20 stunning dye jobs that prove that it's completely worth it to give green a chance.