Proof That All Brunettes Can Rock Amethyst Hair

Brunettes get a raw deal when it comes to rainbow hair. Unlike our blond or redhead counterparts, we typically have to subject our strands to bleach to achieve the colorful results we crave. Denim hair and rose gold manes are simply unattainable without this harsh step.

Luckily, there are a select few trends that we can try without damaging our 'dos, including oil slick and emerald. Gorgeous amethyst dye is another look that will add flair to your hair without harming its health. While pastel purples can look a bit cartoonish, deep shades like these are more subtle and elegant. Read on for some inspiration!