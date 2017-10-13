 Skip Nav
Celebrity Hair
20 Photos to Convince You That, Yes, You Should Get Bangs For Fall
Rihanna
This Woman Is Not Rihanna, But These Photos Will Definitely Make You Think She Is
Beauty News
Wet n Wild Is Making History With an Albino Model in Its New Campaign
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Proof That All Brunettes Can Rock Amethyst Hair

Brunettes get a raw deal when it comes to rainbow hair. Unlike our blond or redhead counterparts, we typically have to subject our strands to bleach to achieve the colorful results we crave. Denim hair and rose gold manes are simply unattainable without this harsh step.

Luckily, there are a select few trends that we can try without damaging our 'dos, including oil slick and emerald. Gorgeous amethyst dye is another look that will add flair to your hair without harming its health. While pastel purples can look a bit cartoonish, deep shades like these are more subtle and elegant. Read on for some inspiration!

Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Rainbow BeautyHair TrendsInstagramHair Color
Budget Tips
28 of the Biggest Money Wasters, According to Real People
by Emily Co
Spider-Man Pixel Hair Art
Beauty News
The Stylist Behind This Viral Spider-Man Hair Is Our Own Personal Superhero
by Kelsey Garcia
DIY Disney Couples Costumes
Walt Disney World
50+ Adorable Disney Couples Costumes
by Tara Block
DIY Stranger Things Costumes
DIY
Stranger Things Is Already This Year's Hottest Costume
by Macy Cate Williams
All Fenty Beauty's 40 Foundation Shades Reviewed
Rihanna
What ALL 40 Shades of Rihanna's Fenty Beauty Foundation Really Look Like
by Kristina Rodulfo
From Our Partners
Latest Beauty
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds