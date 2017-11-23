 Skip Nav
Rated #1 Women's Box
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have an Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
The Real Difference Between a Curling Wand and a Curling Iron
Victoria's Secret
Proof That the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show Is the Sexiest, Most Diverse Beauty Look Yet! (Exclusive)
Holiday Beauty
Predicting It! Lavender Eyes Are Going to Be ALL Over Instagram Soon
Beauty Tips
The 10 Rules of Eyelash Extensions You Need to Know
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
The Real Difference Between a Curling Wand and a Curling Iron

The following post was originally featured on Advice From a 20 Something and written by Amanda Holstein, who is part of POPSUGAR Select Beauty.

It's time to tackle the growing dilemma of curling iron vs. curling wand. When the curling wand came out, my guess is many of you (like me) were quite confused. I had finally mastered my curling iron and then this new tool comes along. What is this thing? Is it really that different from a curling iron? What should I be using each of them for? Do I even need to use both? If you're on the same page as me, then let's walk through today's breakdown of curling iron vs. curling wand.

Which Is Which?
What Are They Used For?
How Do I Use Them?
Get a Closer Look
See the Difference?
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
CurlsPS Influencer BeautyHair TutorialHair TipsBeauty
Tattoos
30 Meaningful Tattoos in Spanish You'll Want Immediately
by Marina Liao
A Makeup Remover That Works on Hard-to-Remove Makeup
Makeup Remover
We Put 3 Hard-to-Remove Going-Out Looks to the Makeup Remover Test
by Amanda Murray paid for by Lancôme
DIY Latina Beauty Remedies
DIY Beauty
11 DIY Beauty Remedies Your Grandma Always Talked About That Actually Work
by Arianna Davis
Classic Latina Beauty Products
Beauty Tips
10 Beauty Products Your Grandma Swears By That Actually Work
by Kelsey Garcia
Taco Eye Makeup
Makeup
Hmm, Taco Eye Makeup Is the Beauty Trend You Didn't Think Would Ever Happen
by Alessandra Foresto
From Our Partners
Latest Beauty
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds