The Real Difference Between a Curling Wand and a Curling Iron

The following post was originally featured on Advice From a 20 Something and written by Amanda Holstein, who is part of POPSUGAR Select Beauty.

It's time to tackle the growing dilemma of curling iron vs. curling wand. When the curling wand came out, my guess is many of you (like me) were quite confused. I had finally mastered my curling iron and then this new tool comes along. What is this thing? Is it really that different from a curling iron? What should I be using each of them for? Do I even need to use both? If you're on the same page as me, then let's walk through today's breakdown of curling iron vs. curling wand.