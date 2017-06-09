6/09/17 6/09/17 POPSUGAR Beauty Hair Diffusers For Curly Hair These 9 Diffusers Will Make Drying Your Curls a Breeze June 9, 2017 by Sarah Siegel 1 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. The struggle to style your ringlets can be a long and difficult process. Products designed for straight strands don't typically work for wavy and curly gals, and it can take years to perfect your styling method and potion of products to keep your hair bouncy, shiny, and smooth. Hair dryer diffusers and attachments can be a life-changer for curly-headed girls who don't have time to wait for their hair to air-dry. They soften the flow of air and prevent powerful heat from damaging delicate coils. Luckily, there are many hair diffuser attachments available to hook up to your blow dryer that can change the way you style your hair forever. While some are designed specifically for a certain dryer model, others are universal and able to fit any hair dryer. Find out which diffuser is best for you with these nine picks. Shop Brands Drybar · DevaCurl · Conair · T3 Tourmaline · Babyliss · BedHead Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Rima BrindamourProduct Credit: Balenciaga jacket (over), Brand Name Sandy Liang jacket (under) Barbar Silicone Foldable Diffuser Pressed for space? The Barbar Silicone Foldable Diffuser ($20) is collapsable, making it ideal for those who are short on storage. This diffuser is made of silicone, so it's lightweight and cool to the touch. Its ability to shrink down makes it a great travel option. Target Hair Styling Tools Barbar® Silicone Foldable Diffuser $20 from Target Conair Professional Tourmaline Finger Diffuser The Conair Professional Tourmaline Finger Diffuser ($10) has an impressive amount of features for the low price tag. It's infused with negative ions so your hair won't frizz, and it's made with tourmaline to keep your strands shiny. The diffuser fits any blow dryer and will dry your hair 50 percent faster than other dryers. Sally Beauty Hair Care Conair Professional Tourmaline Finger Diffuser $9.99 from Sally Beauty Drybar The Bouncer Diffuser The sunny, yellow Drybar The Bouncer Diffuser ($34) works on any dryer and will have your hair dry in a flash. It smooths your hair and keeps frizz under control by reducing airflow speed. Scoop large sections into the diffuser and dry from tip to root. You'll have bouncy, shiny curls without damaging your ringlets. Drybar The Bouncer Diffuser $34 from Nordstrom Babyliss Rapido Dryer Diffuser and Rapido Dryer The long fingers on the Babyliss Rapido Dryer Diffuser ($15) lift and separates your curls while styling. This allows more air to flow between, drying them quickly. It slips easily onto your blow dryer and will give you bouncy, frizz-free curls every time. It hooks up perfectly with the Rapido Dryer ($190). Babyliss Rapido Dryer Diffuser $14.95 from Ulta Rapido Dryer $190 from ulta.com DevaCurl Devafuser Universal Diffuser For All Curl Kind Trust DevaCurl to create the ultimate luxury hair diffuser. The DevaCurl Devafuser Universal Diffuser For All Curl Kind ($50) has 360-degree airflow, which dries hair faster than traditional diffusers. The ceramic inner core allows the product to create volume and body without frizz. Use by placing the fingers close to the scalp, and work from root to tip. DevaCurl Devafuser(TM) Universal Diffuser For All Curl Kind $50 from Nordstrom Conair Euro Style Diffuser The lightweight Conair Euro Style Diffuser ($10) is on the more simple end of the spectrum. It distributes heat evenly within your hair and helps prevents frizz. If you're on a budget, this is a solid choice to keep your hair under control and your wallet happy. Conair Euro Style Diffuser $9.99 from Ulta BedHead Curlipops Tourmaline Ionic Diffuser Dryer If all you're looking for from a dryer is a diffuser, BedHead has you covered. The BedHead Curlipops Tourmaline Ionic Diffuser Dryer ($35) is a simple diffuser that lets you adjust the speed and heat level of the airflow. This option will give your hair maximum texture and even has a cool shot button for extra shine. BedHead Bed Head Curlipops Tourmaline Ionic Diffuser Dryer $34.99 from Ulta T3 Tourmaline SoftTouch 2 Diffuser/Featherweight 2 and Featherweight Luxe 2i Dryers The T3 Tourmaline SoftTouch 2 Diffuser/Featherweight 2 and Featherweight Luxe 2i Dryers ($30) is a good choice for anyone who wants professional-level styling. It emits ions for frizz-free, shiny locks and distributes air evenly throughout your hair. You won't have to sacrifice body or volume and will have dry hair in no time. It fits perfectly on your Featherweight 2 ($200) and Featherweight Luxe 2i ($250) dryers. T3 Tourmaline SoftTouch 2 Diffuser/Featherweight 2 & Featherweight Luxe 2i Dryers $30 from Saks Fifth Avenue T3 Tourmaline Featherweight 2 Dryer $200 from Ulta T3 Tourmaline Featherweight Luxe 2i Dryer $250 from Ulta Conair Professional Plimatic Mitt Diffuser Regular blow dryers can be too harsh on curly hair. A mitt diffuser like the Conair Professional Plimatic Mitt Diffuser ($4) softens the airflow and heat, preventing you from destroying your natural curl pattern. It's affordable and easy to pack in your bag, so you'll never have to risk having to dry your hair without it. Sally Beauty Styling Accessories Conair Professional Plimatic Mitt Diffuser $4.29 from Sally Beauty