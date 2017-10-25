 Skip Nav
Holiday Beauty
See EVERY Product in the Fenty Beauty Galaxy Collection Up Close and Personal
Halloween
This Woman Transformed Into Kim Possible Using Her Hijab and It's Perfect
Madewell
Attention! Madewell Just Launched Beauty — It's Even Better Than You Think
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
5 Disney Villain Costumes That Prove Bad Girls Have More Fun (With Makeup!)

Although I love a good Disney princess, they tend to rock the #nomakeupmakeup look. The Disney villains, however, are on top of their makeup game. Red lips, sharp contouring, and arched brows run rampant in the villain world, and I can't say I don't approve. It just seems the villains of the Disney universe have more fun and are certainly craftier with their makeup brushes.

When it comes to Halloween, take the opportunity to pull out your brightest eye shadows, most reflective highlighter, and pigmented lipsticks and go to work transforming yourself into someone completely different: a Disney villain.

Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Halloween Costumes For WomenDIY Halloween CostumesDIY CostumesDisney Halloween CostumesHalloween BeautyHalloween CostumesDisneyHalloweenMakeup
Disney
You'll Have Zero Regrets Wearing 1 of These Nightmare Before Christmas Costumes
by Tara Block
Zombie Princess Jasmine Halloween Makeup
Halloween
This Zombie Princess Jasmine Costume Is Both Gross and Gorgeous
by Jessica Cruel
Halloween Makeup Tips
Beauty How To
10 Halloween Makeup Hacks That Will Save You Major Money
by Jessica Cruel
Beauty and the Beast Themed Quinceanera
Disney
This Quinceañera Took Her Beauty and the Beast Theme to the Next Level With This 1 Detail
by Celia Fernandez
Wet n Wild Pro Rose Gold Brushes
Beauty News
If You Love Rose Gold, You'll Adore Wet n Wild's New Brush Collection
by Sarah Siegel
From Our Partners
Latest Beauty
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds