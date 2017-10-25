5 Disney Villain Costumes That Prove Bad Girls Have More Fun (With Makeup!)

Although I love a good Disney princess, they tend to rock the #nomakeupmakeup look. The Disney villains, however, are on top of their makeup game. Red lips, sharp contouring, and arched brows run rampant in the villain world, and I can't say I don't approve. It just seems the villains of the Disney universe have more fun and are certainly craftier with their makeup brushes.

When it comes to Halloween, take the opportunity to pull out your brightest eye shadows, most reflective highlighter, and pigmented lipsticks and go to work transforming yourself into someone completely different: a Disney villain.