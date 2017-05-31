 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
This Drag Artist's Look Is So Unique, It Makes Us Redefine Gender Entirely
Wedding Beauty
23 Styles That Prove Saying "I Do" With Your Natural Hair Is Beautiful
Beauty News
Makeup Artist "Can't Offer an Apology" For His Work After Blackface Accusations
Beauty Video
This Secret Indian Hair-Growth Formula May Finally Give You a Mermaid Mane
View on One Page
Photo 1 of 15  
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
This Drag Artist's Look Is So Unique, It Makes Us Redefine Gender Entirely

"I have problems with gender dysphoria and this has pushed me to distorting my appearance because it's more comfortable for me to confuse people about my gender than have people see me as male," a drag artist known as Salvia told I-D. The male-born, English makeup artist is already gaining buzz on Instagram for rocking out-there, gender-neutral looks. Think: white clown face, eyes that look like hollow sockets, and exaggerated, distorted lips. It's many of the same makeup tricks we use during Halloween, except this is not a costume — it's a form of self-expression.

Not feeling like she fit into any category, the Salvia persona grew. "I named myself Salvia after the magical plant," she said in the interview. "I'm obsessed with flowers, and a common theme in my artwork is giving birth to yourself, and I think that flowers represent that. Mazatec shamans see it as an incarnation of the Virgin Mary and I find that very mystical and romantic. I am Salvia, she isn't completely a made up character."

While Salvia's looks may be more abstract than botanical, she definitely has skills when it comes to using makeup brushes. Keep reading to see more of her many gender-neutral faces.

Previous Next
Join the conversation
Body PositivityBeauty DiversityBeauty NewsDrag QueensMakeup
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
Beauty Tips
by Victoria Messina
Demi Lovato Dreadlocks Debate
Demi Lovato
People Are Enraged Over Demi Lovato’s Hairstyle — Is It Cultural Appropriation?
by Perri Konecky
Scented Temporary Tattoos
Beauty News
These Temporary Tattoos Aren't Just Gorgeous — They're Also Scented
by Kelsey Garcia
Sarah Hyland
Sarah Hyland Addresses Health Issues: "I'm Not in Control of What My Body Looks Like"
by Perri Konecky
Bubble Mask Image on Reddit
Beauty News
by Lauren Levinson
Drag Queen Beauty Tips
beauty tips
9 Drag Queens Spill Their Sassiest Beauty Secrets
by Christiana Molina
Differences Between Asian and Western Skincare Regimens
Beauty Tips
I Brought 2 Skincare Secrets Home From Japan — and They Transformed My Complexion
by Emily Orofino
1-Year Weight-Loss Transformation | Instagram
Body Positivity
If Losing Weight Feels Like an Uphill Battle, You'll Find Inspiration From This Before-and-After
by Jenny Sugar
Willam Belli Interview
Beauty Video
Drag Queen Willam Belli Shares How to "Suck Less"
by Kirbie Johnson
Before-and-After Weight Gain Story
Body Positivity
My Before-and-After Might Look Like Weight Loss, But I Gained Over 10 Pounds
by Dominique Astorino
Daughters and Body Image
Body Positivity
My 6-Year Old Daughter Asked, "How Many Calories Are in That?" and I Almost Started Crying
by Jenny Sugar
Millennial Pink Nail Polish
Spring Beauty
15 Millennial Pink Nail Polish Options to Consider This Spring
by Monique Valeris
From Our Partners
Latest Beauty
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds