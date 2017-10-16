This Drag Queen's Celebrity Transformations Are Crazy-Realistic, and We Are Not OK

We can all go home now: Alexis Stone has just won Halloween. The UK-based drag queen has been transforming into celebrities on Instagram like it's NBD, and the results are truly impressive. From Ellen DeGeneres to Kat Von D, Stone's work will make you do a double take. We would not blame you for mistaking the makeup artist for Leonardo DiCaprio, Madonna, or Kim Kardashian — the range here is insane.

Ahead, find Stone's best work. It will definitely inspire you to kick your Halloween makeup planning up a notch.