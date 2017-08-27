Dragonfly Tattoo Ideas
27 Dragonfly Tattoos That Will Set Your Heart Aflutter
From wrist tattoos and ear tattoos to food tattoos and map tattoos, there are so many ink trends to keep up with. The latest is a little buggier, but for good reason. If you're going through a major change in your life, a dragonfly tattoo could be the perfect way to put ink to skin and create a meaningful reminder for yourself. The little guys are symbols of change and self-realization, which makes them a fitting mark for an important milestone in your life. And, well, they look pretty cool, too.
