 Skip Nav
Opinion
Why This Makeup Artist Says "Stop Asking Me to Contour Your Face"
Beauty Tips
7 Tips You Need to Know Before Trying This Buzzy Hair-Removal Method
Game of Thrones
Jon Snow Better Watch Out, This White Walker Makeup Is Frighteningly Realistic
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
27 Dragonfly Tattoos That Will Set Your Heart Aflutter

From wrist tattoos and ear tattoos to food tattoos and map tattoos, there are so many ink trends to keep up with. The latest is a little buggier, but for good reason. If you're going through a major change in your life, a dragonfly tattoo could be the perfect way to put ink to skin and create a meaningful reminder for yourself. The little guys are symbols of change and self-realization, which makes them a fitting mark for an important milestone in your life. And, well, they look pretty cool, too.

Related
30 Tiny, Chic Wrist Tattoos That Are Better Than a Bracelet

Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Tiny TattoosTattoos
Join The Conversation
Tattoos
25 Minimal Tattoo Ideas That Prove Less Is More
by Catherine Conelly
Tiny Summer Tattoos
Summer Beauty
45 Beachy Tattoos That Will Make Your Summer Memory Last Forever
by Nile Cappello
Mami Tattoos
Tattoos
by Celia Fernandez
Fitness-Inspired Tattoos
Tattoos
29 Fitness-Inspired Tattoos That Show Off Your Love For Working Out
by Dominique Astorino
Toe Tattoo Ideas
Tattoos
25 Chic and Tiny Tattoo Ideas For Toes (and Pedicures!)
by Maggie Pehanick
From Our Partners
Latest Beauty
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds