11 Hydrating Drugstore Products That Will Finally Fix That Dry Skin

If you suffer from dry skin, you know how frustrating it can be to constantly lather on the lotion but still feel flaky. That probably means it's time to stop using the same old moisturizer and try a new product that hydrates your skin and gives you that dewy glow you've always dreamed of. Shopping for moisturizer is not always easy, but before you head to a department store and spend a fortune, try visiting your local drugstore. There are so many great skincare brands that aren't expensive that actually work. Take a look at our top picks — one might be exactly what you've been waiting for.

CeraVe Facial Moisturizing Lotion
La Roche-Posay Toleriane Repairing Moisturizer SPF 30
Lumene Valo Arctic Berry Cocktail Brightening Hydra-Oil
Neutrogena Hydro Boost Gel-Cream
St. Ives Timeless Skin Collagen Elastin Facial Moisturizer
Aveeno Active Naturals Positively Radiant Daily Moisturizer SPF 15
No7 Youthful Replenishing Facial Oil
Olay Regenerist Micro-Sculpting Face Cream Moisturizer Fragrance-Free
Ponds Hydrating Dry Skin Cream
CeraVe Facial Moisturizing Lotion AM
Garnier SkinActive Moisture Rescue Refreshing Gel-Cream
Sonia Kashuk Radiant Boost Restorative Facial Oil
