15 Tiny Evil Eye Tattoo Ideas to Ward Off Misfortune

Whether you're superstitious or not, an evil eye motif makes for a chic tiny tattoo. According to many cultures, the evil eye is a curse cast by a malevolent stare. But by wearing an evil eye motif — often an actual eye or a ring of blue dots in the shape of one — can reflect it off of you.

What better way to ensure you're protected than by a permanent ink? Keep reading to see how people are interpreting this with gorgeous designs from their wrists to their ankles.