Eye Lip Art Is a Thing, and It Is ALWAYS Watching You

They say the eyes of Leonardo da Vinci's Mona Lisa always follow you, no matter which way you look at the painting. That same optical illusion is also sweeping Instagram, in the form of (extremely realistic) eye lip art. You heard that correctly: people are drawing actual eyes on their lips, pupils and all.

As true makeup-lovers know, a full eye look is never complete without some lashes. So, yup, these artists add fake mascara to their lips, too. Whether they opt to rep a bold lash with black lip liner or actual falsies, the end result is truly hypnotizing.

Ahead, find the trippiest lip art eye spied gracing the internet lately.

