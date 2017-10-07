25 Fall Makeup Ideas You Need to Steal NOW From Instagram

Enjoy your "Summer glow," beauty queens! Because before you know it, there will be a #PSL in your vampy manicured nails, and yes, Fall will be here. Listen, we know why you love Fall — the matte skin, the humidity-free hair, cozy candles, and brooding makeup colors that speak to your dark soul. So why not pull out a dark lip color this month or try out an autumnal eye makeup look? To help you get inspired, we rounded up the fiercest Fall beauty looks, already trending on Instagram!