 Skip Nav

POPSUGAR / paid for by / Ulta Beauty

Image

Fall Makeup Looks

21 Gorgeous Makeup Looks That Will Inspire Your Fall Beauty Routine

It's time to amp up your beauty routine for Fall! We've partnered with Ulta Beauty to highlight the new haul of goodies you can score at 21 Days of Beauty, beauty's biggest event. Find your nearest Ulta Beauty to discover a different Beauty Steal® each day and score up to 50 percent off your favorite brands.

If you're anything like us, the approach of Autumn has you lusting for a change. From darker lips to bolder lashes, we're all for remixing our beauty game to ring in the season. And what better way to dive face first into Fall than with a 21-day beauty calendar.

Every day for the next three weeks, we're presenting you with a fresh makeup idea to try, along with the cosmetic or skincare steals from Ulta Beauty you need to make it entirely your own. Whether you want to flaunt your hard-earned Summer tan or highlight your unique features, check back each day for a new look to help you express yourself and celebrate your love of makeup to the fullest.

Image

The secret to full-on glitter lids? Eye shadow primer, like the Too Faced Shadow Insurance Anti-Crease, to prep around your eyes and a hardworking makeup remover, like the Proactiv Makeup Cleansing Wipes, to instantly sweep away the excess sparkles that stray from your lids.

Image


Use the IT Cosmetics Brow Power Super Skinny to power full brows this Fall. When you combine them with matte skin and lips, they’re sure to steal all the attention while perfectly framing your features.
Image




Creamy, pigmented berry lips are the perfect transitional look for Fall. The Buxom Plumpline Lip Liner will help you step up your autumnal lip game — and your confidence.
Image






Give your cheeks a peachy glow after you prep your skin with Pür Primer. It helps even out everything else so your pretty blush can take center stage.

Image


Play up the volume of your lips with this two-in-one duo! Use the Tarte Double Duty Beauty Lip Sculptor to add a pop of contour to the center of your lips.
Image





Give your usual liner an edgy upgrade with the Too Faced Sketch Marker Liquid Liner. The fine tip allows you to take artistic liberties with your go-to cat eye and show off your creative streak.
Image



Looking for a new take on contouring? Try using the Urban Decay Naked Flushed palette to chisel your cheeks for a more natural-looking flush.

Image

Bring the wow factor with bigger, bolder lashes. Use multiple coats of the Benefit Roller Lash Super Curling and Lifting Mascara to make the spider-lash trend your own.
Image


For fuller-looking lashes (and a cool twist on your liner), get in there with a liquid liner, like the Tarte Lights, Camera, Lashes Liquid Eyeliner. Use the precision tip to apply dots right at the lash line between your lashes for bigger, brighter eyes.

Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Diggy Lloyd

Related Stories
Best Fall Makeup Colors
Ulta Beauty
Stunning Ways to Incorporate Fall’s Hottest Colors Into Your Beauty Looks
by Stephanie Nguyen paid for by Ulta Beauty
Inspiring Hair Changes
Ulta Beauty
3 Women Prove How Gorgeous Hair Can Change Your Life – Seriously
by Stephanie Nguyen paid for by Ulta Beauty
Spring Makeup Looks
Ulta Beauty
21 Dreamy Makeup Looks to Try This Spring
by Stephanie Nguyen paid for by Ulta Beauty
Spring Eye-Makeup Looks
Ulta Beauty
4 Eye-Makeup Looks to Inspire Your Spring Beauty
by Stephanie Nguyen paid for by ULTA Beauty
Beauty Gifts You Want to Keep For Yourself
Ulta Beauty
6 Beauty Gifts So Good, You'll Definitely Want to Keep Them For Yourself
by Stephanie Nguyen paid for by Ulta Beauty
Gifts For Every Color of the Rainbow
Ulta Beauty
The Ultimate Gift Guide For Just About Every Color of the Rainbow
by Stephanie Nguyen paid for by Ulta Beauty
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds