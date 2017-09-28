50+ Gorgeous Beauty Ideas From Chic-as-Hell Women in Europe at Fashion Week

As someone who has attended all aspects of Fashion Week, from going backstage to sitting front row and attending the afterparties, I can confirm that getting dressed to impress isn't easy. The struggle here is real. Runway shows attract some of the most fashionable people in the world, including models, editors, bloggers, celebrities, and buyers. Even though it can be an intimidating scene, it can also be an incredibly inspiring one.

These influencers are often ahead of the curve with their style choices — from unique hair colors to bold lipsticks and statement accessories. Here, we take a look at some of the best beauty street style looks spotted at London, Milan, and Paris Fashion Weeks for the Spring 2018 season. You know what they say: if you can't beat 'em, join 'em.