Gingerbread Latte Hair Is the Sweetest Way to Be Holiday Ready
Gingerbread Latte Hair Is the Sweetest Way to Be Holiday Ready

One of the most exciting parts of the Winter season is running to Starbucks to get our hands on the holiday drinks. One of our favorites is the spicy Gingerbread Latte. Turns out, the festive drink also happens to be excellent hair color inspiration.

Starting with a deep coffee-hued base and adding highlights of warm-copper, this brunette hair color is a gorgeous choice for the Winter season. The lighter hues are reminiscent of adding milk into your latte and seeing the different shades of brown that appear in your holiday red cup. The drink itself is delicious, so you can't blame us for getting excited about this beauty inspiration.

Gingerbread Latte hair is a gorgeous look for brunette gals who want a subtle change without dipping their strands in bleach. If you're tempted to try this out for yourself (as you should be!) keep scrolling for some gorgeous inspiration photos to show your stylist.

