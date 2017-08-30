25 Sparkling Glitter Henna Designs That Are Positively Spellbinding

As stunning as traditional henna designs can be, they might just not be exciting enough for the adventurous beauty lover. If you're already over the white henna trend and are passing on UV henna designs, then there's one more magical take on the classic technique that is bound to catch your eye: glitter henna.

There are a few options for those hoping to test out this shimmering style. You can apply sparkle dust on top of white or brown henna before it dries, causing the glitter to fuse to the paint. Alternatively, you can use glittery waterproof body paints to create the iconic scroll designs. Either way, the finished look is beautiful and blinged out. Just imagine being in a dimly-lit room and watching the sparkles dance across your skin. See what we mean when you read on!