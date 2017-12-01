Glittery Smokey Eye Makeup Is the Hottest Holiday Trend on Instagram — And It's Dazzling!

Come holiday season, makeup enthusiasts and beauty lovers know there's one real reason for the season: glitter, glitter, and more glitter.

As office parties, white elephant exchanges, and family gatherings approach, it's time to bust out your shimmery shadows and luminious liners take on a statement-making shimmery smoky eye. This glammed-up version of everyone's favorite go-to eye makeup is the ideal way to step up your holiday look and to get into the party spirit.

In addition to its seasonality, we love this look for its adaptability and versatility. As these Instagram video tutorials prove, this style can incorporate a variety of different colors and products, and it looks gorgeous on all complexions. Check out our 10 favorite versions of this holiday makeup below, and get practicing. We predict quite a few dazzling smoky eyes in your December.