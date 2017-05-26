 Skip Nav
This Millennial Pink Watermelon Mask Smells Like Summer
This Millennial Pink Watermelon Mask Smells Like Summer

Watermelon is already one of our favorite warm-weather snacks, but now it's becoming one of our favorite skincare ingredients too. The Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow Sleeping Mask ($45) has been flying off the virtual shelves due to its chic packaging, amazing scent, and, most importantly, skincare benefits.

In Korea, watermelon is a common DIY beauty remedy for soothing irritated skin. Since it's full of vitamins, antioxidants, and amino acids, it cools, hydrates, and restores tired-looking skin. Additionally, this popular mask includes hyaluronic acid, a potent hydrator, and alpha hydroxy acids, a chemical exfoliant that smooths and clears skin.

One of the best parts of this mask is that it can be applied two ways. You can either apply a thin layer on the skin before bed and wash it off in the morning or apply a thicker layer for 10 minutes. Both methods will leave the skin hydrated, dewy, and soft, but you can decide to use it before a night out or all night long.

Unlike other overnight masks, this one's thin and quick-absorbing formula makes it ideal for the Summer months and won't transfer onto your pillow. It's also vegan and cruelty-free, making it a great choice for both animal-lovers and beauty addicts alike.

Read on to see more of the pretty product.

