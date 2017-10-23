 Skip Nav
Rihanna
What ALL 40 Shades of Rihanna's Fenty Beauty Foundation Really Look Like
Beauty News
Lime Crime Is Making It Possible For Brunettes to Rock Purple Hair
Beauty News
If You Love Rose Gold, You'll Adore Wet n Wild's New Brush Collection
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Reader Beware: These Goosebumps-Inspired Halloween Makeup Looks Will Spook You

If you're a kid who grew up in the '90s, then you'll probably remember the phenomenon that was R.L. Stine's Goosebumps books. Or perhaps you tuned in to the equally popular TV show version. Either way, you couldn't escape the spooky stories of living ventriloquist dummies, werewolves, haunted masks, and countless other nightmares.

One of the most memorable parts of the beloved books was their iconic covers. The eerie, dripping "Goosebumps" logo, the creepy illustrations — people say don't judge a book by its cover, but these were just as cool as the tales inside. It's no wonder people have started using them as inspiration for Halloween makeup looks. Ahead, see some terrifyingly amazing Goosebumps homages from Instagram.

Related
8 Surprisingly Easy SFX Makeup Tricks to Try For Halloween
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Instagram Beauty TrendsHalloween BeautyBeauty NewsHalloweenMakeup
Beauty News
Whoa: Real Techniques' $50 Tube of Makeup Sponges Will Last You 3 Years
by Alaina Demopoulos
Tiger Face Painting Tutorial
Beauty Video
Let Out Your Inner Beast With This Terrifying Tiger DIY
by Emily Orofino
Sugar Skull Makeup Tutorials For Dia de los Muertos
Makeup Tutorials
7 Sugar Skull Makeup Tutorials For Día de los Muertos, Straight From Mexican Beauty Bloggers
by Macy Daniela Martin
Wet n Wild Pro Rose Gold Brushes
Beauty News
If You Love Rose Gold, You'll Adore Wet n Wild's New Brush Collection
by Sarah Siegel
Best Holiday Beauty Gift Sets 2017
Holiday Beauty
Dear Santa: All We Want For Christmas Are These Holiday Beauty Gift Sets!
by Lauren Levinson
From Our Partners
Latest Beauty
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds