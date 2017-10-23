Reader Beware: These Goosebumps-Inspired Halloween Makeup Looks Will Spook You

If you're a kid who grew up in the '90s, then you'll probably remember the phenomenon that was R.L. Stine's Goosebumps books. Or perhaps you tuned in to the equally popular TV show version. Either way, you couldn't escape the spooky stories of living ventriloquist dummies, werewolves, haunted masks, and countless other nightmares.

One of the most memorable parts of the beloved books was their iconic covers. The eerie, dripping "Goosebumps" logo, the creepy illustrations — people say don't judge a book by its cover, but these were just as cool as the tales inside. It's no wonder people have started using them as inspiration for Halloween makeup looks. Ahead, see some terrifyingly amazing Goosebumps homages from Instagram.