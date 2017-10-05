 Skip Nav
15 Grayscale Makeup Looks That Require #NoFilter

Don't be fooled — there's no filter effect going on with any of these makeup looks. Instead, they've been painstakingly created using only black, gray, and white makeup to produce the illusion of a black-and-white photograph! Many of these looks naturally hearken back to precolor days via stylized makeup and costumes, and the people wearing them look absolutely nuts when standing next to their technicolor surroundings.

