Halloween Eye Makeup So Scary You Won't Even Need a Costume

With Halloween right around the corner and the pressure to find the perfect costume getting higher and higher as the days go on, we've decided to push pause and plan out what matters most: makeup. These Halloween eye makeup ideas are so cool that a costume isn't even necessary. From a simple smokey eye with bats, to the most insane Jack Skellington design from The Nightmare Before Christmas, these looks will guarantee you're the coolest person at the Halloween party. Ditch the costume and keep reading to see all these eye makeup masterpieces.