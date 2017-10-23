 Skip Nav
DIY Beauty
Easy Halloween Costumes You Can Create With Black Liner
Hair
This 5-Star-Reviewed Hair Dryer Just Got a Major Upgrade — and Celebrities Already Love It!
Beauty Trends
These Are Fall's 10 Hottest Brunette Hues, According to Hair Pros
A Commitment-Phobe's Guide to Coloring Your Hair For Halloween

For some, the only thing scarier than all those gruesome Pennywise costumes we're going to see on Halloween is the thought of dyeing their virgin hair for the occasion. It's an understandable phobia — Oct. 31 is just one night of the year, and not everyone can or wants to ditch their natural color just for the 'gram.

Luckily, if you're scared of commitment, there are ways to fake colored hair until you make it — and win the costume contest. From chalk to clip-ins, you've got plenty of options. Read on for every one.

Manic Panic Amplified Semi-Permanent Hair Dye
Lime Crime Unicorn Hair
Splat Hair Chalk
IGK Preparty Hair Strobing Glitter Spray
L'Oréal Colorista Semi-Permanent For Brunette Hair
Rainbow Clip-In Extensions
