8 Surprisingly Easy SFX Makeup Tricks to Try For Halloween

Special effects makeup, a skill previously reserved for movie sets, has gone mainstream. Across Instagram, countless self-taught artists have been blessing us all with insane looks lately, from fang faces to neon skeletons to ripped-off eyebrows.

If you've never attempted SFX, it can be intimidating. To help you get started, we worked with the Halloween masters at Make Up For Ever to come up with eight looks you can try this Oct.31. Two of the brand's pro makeup artists — Lijha Stewart, director of education and artistry, and Nick Lujan, pro educator — broke down how to achieve seemingly impossible looks for us, from the Game of Thrones Night King to the classic skeleton. Best of all, they did it in five steps or fewer and with no fancy tools or products.

Ready to win Halloween? Keep reading.



