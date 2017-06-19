 Skip Nav
The Cure For Dark Underarms and Bikini Spots Is in the Acne Aisle

How to Lighten Dark Underarms

Bikini season implies that all your sensitive areas will be on display. We often talk about dark spots on your face, but what about discoloration of the armpits and around the bikini line? It will all be exposed on the beach, too! Jodi Shays, Cottonelle's grooming guru and founder of Queen Bee Salon and Spa, has the simple solution. These particular dark spots are caused by constant friction. "If you're shaving every day, your skin says to your brain — I need protection — so it darkens up," she explains. "Or maybe you're waxing and the wax is too hot. Any kind of controlled injury to your skin will either keloid or create a stain."

The solution: salicylic or glycolic acid. Use the same pads that are prescribed for acne to lighten up your underarms and bikini line. Just make sure not to go too close to your lady bits (burning is bad). Kojic acid, which was a geisha favorite, is also a natural approach that Shays loves. You can repurpose your favorite at-home peel as a brightening bikini treatment, too. Swipe it on, then jump in the shower and let the steam sink in for two minutes before rinsing it away.

Source: Imaxtree; front page image: Shutterstock

Shop Brands
Completely Bare · First Aid Beauty · Bliss · philosophy · Clearasil
Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Kat Borchart
Completely Bare
Bikini Bump Blaster Ingrown Hair & Bikini Bump Eliminator
$9.99
from Ulta
Buy Now See more Completely Bare Hair Removal
Walgreens Face Care
Stridex Daily Care Acne Pads with Salicylic Acid, Sensitive with Aloe
$4
from Walgreens
Buy Now See more Walgreens Face Care
First Aid Beauty
Skin Rescue Blemish Patrol Pads 60 Days 60 ea
$30
from Beauty.com
Buy Now See more First Aid Beauty Face Care
Bliss
Ingrown Hair Eliminating Peeling Pads
$38
from Dillard's
Buy Now See more Bliss Bath & Body
philosophy
The Microdelivery Peel Mini Peel Pads
$38
from drugstore.com
Buy Now See more philosophy Skin Care
Clearasil
Daily Clear Hydra-Blast Oil-Free Pads
$6.79
from Walgreens
Buy Now See more Clearasil Bath & Body
