It's Fall — Time to Get In on the Hygge Skincare Trend



Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Kirbie Johnson

Hygge, the Danish art of getting cozy, has taken over the past year. It's no surprise that people want to embrace chilling the hell out — the nightly news is enough to make you want to crawl in the fetal position and cry. We've seen hygge take over fashion, food, even fan-favorite series Younger. And with a little direction, you can take the art of hygge and incorporate it into your skincare routine.

Ole Henriksen, founder of his namesake brand, happens to be Danish himself and practiced the art of hygge with his family growing up. "Every afternoon, my mom would yell out, 'Boys! Hygge time!' And her three boys would run up the stairs," Ole said. "She'd bake amazing multigrain bread — we weren't allowed sweets — with coffee and milk or tea. She'd tell us about her day, and then she wanted to hear about our days in school and what plans we had for the rest of the day. Maybe in those moments you didn't think so much about it, you needed to get a little bit older to appreciate it, but we needed to nurture each other."

This concept translates into the hygge skincare regimen. It's about nurturing your skin, nurturing your peace of mind, and focusing on good-quality products. It's easy to do, although it does take some time — and that isn't a bad thing. If you enjoy going home on weekends and watching Netflix versus going out to the club, this is right up your alley. And even if you're a night owl, doing this once a week can still get you into the hygge spirit. Here's how to add a little coziness into your skincare routine.

ADVERTISEMENT

Set the mood.

Music, lighting, and smell make a difference. Disneyland is known to pump familiar scents throughout the park for the holidays. Why? It creates an experience for its visitors. The same idea works here. Light a candle (or five). Doesn't matter what scent — choose something that makes you feel calm like lavender, feel nostalgic like cinnamon or pine needles, or lifts your spirit like citrus-based scents. Turn on some music — I prefer Billie Holiday. If you can, keep the lights low and minimal. (Just make sure you can see yourself in the mirror.) Change into the comfiest robe you own.

Relax the body.

Easier said than done, right? Take a minute to stretch. Lie on your bed, cross your left leg across your body, and loosen up your lower back; follow with the right leg. Practice Child's pose.

Indulge in your skincare routine.

First things first: wash your face. Ole suggests products that are aromatic. If you wear makeup, Ole suggests his Wonderfeel Double Cleanser ($32), which removes waterproof and longwear makeup, smells fantastic, and doesn't leave the skin feeling tight or dry. Afterward, it's mask time. Ole made a mask especially for this ritual — the Hygge Hydraclay Detox Mask ($32), which detoxes the skin and helps calm redness — but obviously choose a mask that helps target your skin issues.



Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Julia Sperling

Soak.

If you have a tub, now is the time to use it. Draw some warm water and add a drop or two of your favorite body wash, which will add some bubbles and soften the skin. Sit, relax, and listen to music for about 20 minutes or until the water gets cold. Try to meditate if possible, forgetting all of your problems. If you don't have a bath, you can spend your time relaxing in the shower by giving yourself a scalp massage. This would be the time to rinse off your mask.

Center yourself.

Once you've finished bathing, make sure all remnants of your mask are gone and pat your skin dry. Lotion up and gently massage your favorite overnight facial moisturizer into your skin. Take three deep breaths, look in the mirror, and thank yourself for making time for you.